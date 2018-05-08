Street in front of Alleman High School renamed for war hero

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois - The street in front of Alleman High School is renamed for a war hero.

It is now Captain Stephen Phillis Drive.

Captain Phillis is a 1978 graduate of Alleman High School.

He then went on to graduate from the Air Force Academy in 1982.

He died when his plane was shot down over Kuwait, serving in the Persian Gulf War.

Family and friends say Steven was a very humble man.

"It humbles us that, 27 years later, enough people who weren't really family members remembered him and what he did and thought that (the street should be renamed)." said his father Richard while standing next to his Steven's mother, Diane.

"When God made him, he made him extra special. I really truly mean it. Captain Steven Phillis, where he is right now, I top my hat and my heart to him. said Father Daniel Mirabell of Alleman High School. "He's up there watching, and saying 'father cut it out, that's enough!'"

After the ceremony, the city gave a copy of the street sign to Steven's parents.