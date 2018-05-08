News 8 Trio: K’nee Florists teach us simple flower arrangements ahead of Mother’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois - Spring has sprung in the Quad Cities and on May 8, Trish Engle, Owner of K'nees Florists stopped by the kitchen for a special News 8 Trio.

She showed us how to make three floral arrangements that make for a unique gift for Mom this Sunday on Mother's Day.

The Arrangements:

1. Bud vase with three roses.

2. Catalina vase with orchids -- this makes a big statement, but doesn't take much time.

3. Clear vase with floating and submersible flowers -- also simple, but very elegant. Makes for a nice dinner table arrangement.