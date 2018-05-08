Ingram sentenced to county jail in Thor throat slashing case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMBRIDGE, Illinois -- Damien Ingram, the Kewanee teenager found guilty last March of animal cruelty for slashing the throat of the puppy Thor - was sentenced to 180 days in county jail and 30 months of probation in Henry County District Court on Tuesday, May 8.

A spokeswoman for the Henry County Humane Society- Kewanee was in the courtroom and said Ingram's jail time will begin on May 21, when he turns 18. Late last year, a judge ruled that Ingram would be tried as an adult due to the severity of the crime.

The injured puppy made a full recovery and was adopted by a vet tech from the Kewanee Vet Clinic last December.