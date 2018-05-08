Fareway: Summer Corn Salad

Posted 4:30 am, May 8, 2018, by , Updated at 05:40AM, May 8, 2018

Makes 4 servings

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 (15.25 ounce) can corn, drained and rinsed

1 ½ cups cherry tomatoes, halved

½ cup chopped cucumber

2 Tbsp. fresh basil, minced

1 Tbsp. lime juice

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

2 Tbsp. Italian dressing

Directions

Combine all ingredients and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Nutrition information per serving: 142 calories; 6.9 g fat; 3.3 g saturated fat; 16.7 mg cholesterol; 534 mg sodium; 18.1 g carbohydrate; 2.2 g fiber; 5.6 g sugar; 5.1 g protein