Fareway: Summer Corn Salad

Summer Corn Salad
Makes 4 servings
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
1 (15.25 ounce) can corn, drained and rinsed
1 ½ cups cherry tomatoes, halved
½ cup chopped cucumber
2 Tbsp. fresh basil, minced
1 Tbsp. lime juice
½ cup crumbled feta cheese
2 Tbsp. Italian dressing
Directions
Combine all ingredients and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Nutrition information per serving: 142 calories; 6.9 g fat; 3.3 g saturated fat; 16.7 mg cholesterol; 534 mg sodium; 18.1 g carbohydrate; 2.2 g fiber; 5.6 g sugar; 5.1 g protein