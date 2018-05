Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois - City leaders are looking for someone to build a new Captain's Table.

The old restaurant went up in flames at the beginning of the year and had to be torn down.

Now, management says they have plans to rebuild and make better use of the space.

Plans include a second story designed for private parties and meetings, as well as a patio and fire pit.

The city of Moline owns the property where Captain's Table resides.

Moline will take bids on the project until May 18th.