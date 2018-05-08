× Baby hospitalized with brain injury after getting hit during softball game is making “great strides”

WAVERLY, Iowa – The family of a baby girl who was hit in the head with a softball says she is starting to look more like herself tonight.

Baby McKenna and her mom Kassy Hovenga were at her husband’s softball game when Hovenga says one of the players threw the ball and it went over the gate and hit her and her baby, who were sitting in the bleachers.

McKenna was airlifted to Mayo Clinic where they have been treating her for brain bleeds and a skull fracture.

Her mom says it was a freak accident, and she does not blame anyone for what happened.

“You never imagine them happening to you, ever, like I don’t even have words to describe everything that I have been through in the past 24 hours. To see her finally calm is very reassuring.” said Hovenga.

Doctors are also treating the baby for a respiratory infection.

The family is keeping people updated with posts on Facebook.

The latest posts say doctors are feeling positive as they slowly take the baby off medications.

On May 8, a Facebook post said, “McKenna is making some really great strides,” and they have set up a YouCaring Account for the baby.