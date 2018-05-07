Summery week will include storm chances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today and tomorrow will be just about as good as we can get around here. Look for sunny skies with highs around 80 degrees.

The polar branch of the jet stream remains well up into Canada, which allows the warmth to build across the Central and Southwestern U.S. Temperatures could even surpass 90 degrees for the first time this season in the Plains. That warmth will eventually lead to more storm activity. Parts of our area are in a risk area for severe weather on Wednesday. Damaging hail would be the main threat...something we will monitor in the coming days.

Our timing of dry weekends has come to an end. Showers and thunderstorms will become part of our plans for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Look for highs in the upper 70s. No one day will be a washout, instead we will have an hour or two of rain each day...what you'd expect in a more summery weather pattern.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen