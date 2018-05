Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT- One person is in the hospital after a shooting.

Police say it happened at West 3rd and Sturdevant around 7 p.m. Sunday, May 6.

When they arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound. Police say the person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

No one is in custody at this time. This shooting follows a fatal shooting that happened Friday morning, May 4.