In the Kitchen: Everyday is Cinco De Mayo at VIVA!

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Ahead of a Cinco De Mayo, our friends from VIVA stopped by the kitchen to teach Johnnie how to make some signature margaritas called El Diablo and Paloma. They also taught us how to make a signature dish - The Ahi tuna taco: Ginger Soy Vinaigrette.

Ahi tuna taco: Ginger Soy Vinaigrette

Ingredients: 3/4 cup soy sauce 1/2 cup cotton seed oil 3/4 cup sesame oil 1/2 cup fresh grated ginger 1 Tbs Kosher salt 3/4 cup rice wine vinegar 3 Tbs lime juice

Directions: Place ingredients in a blender and blend for 20 seconds. Cover and refrigerate.

Then cut up ½ ounce of tuna into ½ inch cubes and a ¼ avocado into cubes as well. Mix with vinaigrette, and put into a taco shell. Garnish with pickled jalapeno!

More about Viva:

Viva is located at 128 W 2nd St, Davenport, IA 52801, within The Current Iowa, unique hotel in the restored Parker building.

Hours

Breakfast

Monday - Saturday: 6:30 am - 11 am

Sunday : 6:30 am - 1 pm

Dinner

Monday - Thursday: 11 am - 11 pm

Friday - Saturday: 11 am - 11 pm

Sunday: 11 am - 10 pm

Phone

563.231.9559