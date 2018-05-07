× Great start to the week… Tracking a few storms for Wednesday

What a fabulous May Day it turned out to be as temperatures climbed near 80 degree mark. Expect another curtain call come Tuesday after temperatures drop around the lower 50s.

Scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms will move in by Wednesday as a front sweeps across the area. Any chance for these storms to become strong will likely take place just to our south and east. We’ll keep an eye on it.

After seeing a dry day on Thursday comes chances for showers and a few thunderstorms heading into the upcoming Mother’s Day weekend. Certainly not a total washout as highs each day will mainly be in the 70s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

