Emergency crews on the scene of truck versus motorcycle accident in Blue Grass

BLUE GRASS, Iowa – At least one person was transported from the scene of an accident involving a truck and a motorcycle on May 7.

A MedForce Helicopter was on the scene shortly after 6:00p.m.

The accident happened at 140th Street and Coon Hunters Road in Blue Grass.

According to our crew at the scene of the accident, emergency responders are directing eastbound traffic away from the accident. Westbound traffic is moving along normally.

This is a developing story. No further details are available at this time. WQAD has a crew on the scene.