The Score Sunday – Salute to Sports, Run the Rock, D.J. Carton, FCA Cacey O’brien

The Score Sunday takes a closer look at the upcoming QC Times Salute to Sports. Matt Coss talks about the 12 boys and girls finalist, plus the 6 teams of the year. A new race is coming to the Rock Island Arsenal, it's called Run the Rock. CSM Brian Heffernan talks about the race and what participants can expect. D.J. Carton is one of the most sought after guards in the country, we have his recruiting story. Then Ruslan Gipson is getting a chance of a lifetime by throwing out the first pitch at a St. Louis Cardinals Game. The FCA story of the week features Carl Sandburg Baseball Player Cacey O'Brien.

