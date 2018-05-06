Police officer killed in shootout in Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TERRE HAUTE, Indiana-- A veteran Indiana police officer has died after a shootout with a murder suspect.

Officers were investigating a homicide inside an apartment building in Terre Haute on Friday afternoon. That's when the suspect opened fore from the second floor of the building.

Officer Rob Pitts was hit and rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Pitts had been with the Terre Haute department for 16 years.

A standoff with the suspect followed the shooting. After several hours, he was shot and killed by police.