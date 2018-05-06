Mercer County Woman who fought cancer multiple times gets married

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With her hair and makeup ready and some pre-wedding jitters, bride to be Alli Adams is ready to head down the aisle.

Alli is beginning a new chapter in her life after beating cancer twice and now being treated for breast cancer.

On May 5th, Family and friends gather in Alli's grandparents front yard for a simple country wedding.

It's a day Alli's mother, Missy never thought they would celebrate.

"I never thought I'd see this day today and I couldn't be happier, and i'm gonna cry a lot today." said Missy.

During the ceremony as the bride and her groom showed the love they have for each other, there were tears of sadness for those who couldn't be there, including Alli's father who passed away from brain cancer when she was a baby.

But there were also tears of joy for the future of the couple as they vowed to love each other in front of the crowd of family and friends.

"To know that somebody loves you enough to just stick through it all means the world," said Alli.

With her new husband by her side, they look forward to the future and hope to keep fighting against cancer.

It's a fight she's lived with all her life after being diagnosed with Li-Fraumeni Syndrome a gene passed on from her father. The syndrome means the cancer risk can be passed from generation.

