Beautiful weather will kick off the work week

What a great end to the weekend! Any isolated showers from the afternoon will be long gone tonight. In fact, the sky will completely clear tonight with lows in the upper 40s.

We’re on track for a gorgeous Monday and Tuesday with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Showers will begin to move in from the west late Tuesday night, and more showers and storms will develop throughout the day on Wednesday. Thanks to the widespread rain, temperatures will only reach the low 70s.

Thursday will bring a brief hiatus in the rain, but more showers and storms are likely by Friday and Saturday. At this point, highs will be near 70 for the start of the upcoming weekend.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham