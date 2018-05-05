Western Big 6 Baseball and Softball, Bettendorf Soccer, Augustana Tennis

Galesburg Baseball beats Moline in game 1, then Moline takes game 2 to earn a share of the Western Big 6 Baseball Title with Alleman.  The Pioneers have now won back to back WB6 Baseball Titles with a sweep over Rock Island.

The Alleman Softball team hands Rock Island their only loss in conference, beating the Lady Rocks 4-3.

Bettendorf Soccer wins a top ten showdown against Linn Mar 2-1.

Augustana Tennis wins their first conference title in 33 years.  The Vikings have now qualified for the NCAA tournament.  Pairings will be announced on Monday May 7th.