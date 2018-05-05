DEVELOPING: Northeast School District bus carrying students crashes in Clinton County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTE, Iowa-- Just before 5 p.m. on Saturday May, 5, 2018, a school bus carrying students crashed in rural Clinton County just outside of Charlotte, Iowa.

Fire, police, and at least one medical helicopter responded to the accident at 302nd Avenue near 160th Street. As of 7 p.m. on Saturday, that road was still closed to traffic.

The bus was carrying students from the Northeast School District from Goose Lake, Iowa. Witnesses on scene say the bus had about 30 students inside, and they say the kids are all in the school band.

Another school bus arrived on scene about an hour and a half after the crash. Parents are showing up to pick up their kids.

Clinton County Sheriff's Department is on scene along with the Welton Fire Department, Goose Lake Fire, and Charlotte Fire.

No word on the extent or number of students hurt.

We have a News 8 crew on scene. We will keep you updated as that information becomes available.