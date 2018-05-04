× Weekend’s best is Saturday… Stray shower on track for Sunday

A fabulous way to end the work week as plenty of sunshine allowed temperatures to reach the middle 70s. Skies will remain tranquil come tonight, though it may be a touch cooler to have the windows cracked as the mercury is expected to drop around the 50 degree mark.

That leads to the weekend’s best with mostly sunny skies for your Saturday and highs around the 80 degree mark. The humidity will remain in check too! So, definitely a bonus!

A weak disturbance is still on track to slide through on Sunday bringing an isolated shower into the picture. Isolated, so most of us may not see that chance. This will naturally trim temperatures a bit with highs around the lower 70s.

More spring sunshine for early next week before a much better coverage of showers and even a few thunderstorms arrive on Wednesday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

