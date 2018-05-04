Opening Weekend: TBK Bank Sports Complex will host more than 100 teams this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa - It is opening weekend for the new TBK Bank Sports Complex.

Hundreds of young baseball players are taking the field on Friday, May 4 at the JP Gold Glove Classic Tournament.

More than 100 teams will come to the area from across the Midwest and the players are eager to play.

AT TBK Bank Sports Complex the fields are so wide that if you were to cut one field in half, you could play two games on each filed.

This means that 12 games can be played at one time, leaving plenty of space for the approximately 1,500 players that are visiting the new complex.

The first game started at 6:15pm on May 4, and the games will continue all weekend long.

