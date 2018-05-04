Pay it Forward: Retiring to Volunteer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Usually when people decide to retire that means they slow things down a bit.

For 22 years since retiring, Shirley Schwarz has spent her days volunteering for CGH Medical Center and the Whiteside County Senior Center in Sterling.

During the week Shirley bakes a home cooked meal from scratch for the seniors. It doesn`t matter what`s on the menu, everyone knows they are in for a treat come lunch time.

“She is on her feet 5 to 6 hours a day. I don`t know how she does it,” said Glenda Maclennan who nominated Shirley for a Pay it Forward.

Shirley may have lost count how many meals she`s served but it doesn`t look like she`ll be slowing down anytime soon. Her love for feeding the community is what inspired Maclennan to nominate Shirley for a pay it forward.

“I know there`s times she does things out of pocket and doesn`t turn it in. It`s a way to give back and let her know she`s appreciated,” added MacLennan

If you know of someone doing great things in their community and want to nominate them for a pay it forward, click here.