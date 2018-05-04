NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Combining Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Saturday, May 5th is both exciting and challenging. There's Cinco de Mayo AND the Kentucky Derby, but how does one combine the two? We have the answer on this week's Nailed It Or Failed It segment on WQAD News 8 at 11am!

First, we need crafts to celebrate both holidays. We made these individual pinatas for Cinco de Mayo. These are easy to make and very affordable. All you need is some lunch paper bags, some tissue paper, and of course - candy! Click the video above to see how we put them together.

There's one holiday. The second craft we made is for the Kentucky Derby. We made these horses out of pool noodles, duct tape, and felt. These are a little more challenging, but are worth the extra work! Click the video below to see us struggle... and succeed!

There's also an event taking place tomorrow combining these two big events. The Mississippi River Distilling Company, 303 North Cody Road, LeClaire is holding a KenTaco Derby Party at 3pm. For tickets and more information, click here. Ryan Burchett, Owner and Distiller, was our Special Guest on our weekly Cocktail of the Week segment on WQAD News 8 at 11am and showed us how to make a KenTaco Derby Oaks Lilly. For the recipe, click here and see how we made it in the video below.