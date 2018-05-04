In the Kitchen with Viva’s Sous Chef: Baja inspired Mexican cuisine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT- Viva's Chef Javier Lira and Bartender Broc Golden joined us Friday, May 4 on News 8 at 11 to show us some Baja inspired Mexican cuisine in preparation for Cinco de Mayo.

Baja cuisine is a fusion of food, paring chicharrons or cotija cheese with Mediterranean and Asian staples like olive oil or wasabi.

Friday, Lira showed us how to make House Guacamole and Salsa Rojo.

Here's the recipe for House Guacamole:

1 avocado

1 T orange zest

1 T fresh squeezed orange juice

1 t orange spice

Salt and Pepper to taste

Here's the recipe for Salsa Rojo:

3 Kumato tomatoes

1 Gaujillo pepper

½ white onion

1 garlic clove

40 cilantro leaves

Viva is located inside The Current Iowa, at 215 Main Street. The hotel is located inside the restored Parker building.