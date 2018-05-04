Davenport cautions residents, Mississippi River expected to crest at over 17 feet next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - The city of Davenport is reminding people of the dangers of floodwaters as the Mississippi River continues to rise.

Currently the river level is 14.79 feet, and with recent heavy rains to the north, the National Weather Service says the the river is expected to crest to 17.8 Feet on Friday, May 11.

The city now has crews working on implementing preventative measures ahead of the anticipated crest.

The city said in a press release on May 4 that sandbags are available for pickup to individuals who might be impacted by flooding. They are available for pickup at the Public Works Marquette Facility located at 232 S Marquette St just outside the gate.

According to the press release, the following roads have already been closed:

· South Concord Street is closed between Utah Avenue and River Drive. Wapello and Miller avenues are closed between Railroad Avenue and South Concord.

· Portions of Beiderbecke Drive will become affected over the weekend.

· Gaines Street is closed south of River Drive.

Credit Island will also be closed Saturday evening, and the riverfront bike path between Credit Island and Marquette Street is now closed.

The city says that the bike path between Marquette and LeClaire Park will be affected by floodwater on Sunday, as will the park itself. The boat docks at Marquette Street boat ramp have been removed.

Modern Woodmen Park remains open where the city says flood control measures are in place.

The city asks that people do not play, wade, walk, bike or drive through floodwater. The press release said that flood currents can present hazardous conditions and hidden dangers may not be seen within floodwater.