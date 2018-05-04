× Davenport police investigating shooting that injured one person

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police say they received calls early Friday morning, reporting shots fired near Famous Dave’s in Davenport. When they arrived on the scene, they found a person with a gunshot wound.

They say the initial altercation between the suspect and the victim happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday. Right now, no further information has been released.

This is a developing story: we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.