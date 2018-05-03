× Woman receives probation in “Can Man” deadly accident

ROCK ISLAND- An East Moline woman was sentenced to 30 months probation in a deadly car accident that killed a man widely known around town as the “Can Man.”

Kristianna Granada, 26, struck and killed Robert Moldenhauer in Moline while he was crossing the street with a bicycle in December of 2016.

Granada’s windshield was partially obstructed with snow and ice. She told police her heater and defroster was not working in the car.

Judge Frank Fuhr sentenced Granada to probation.

Granada’s attorney read a letter written by her client saying she was very sorry, and doesn’t go a day without thinking about the accident.

Under the terms of an earlier plea deal, the mother of five could not have received any more than two years in prison.