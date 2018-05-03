× Tracking another potential round of severe weather

We’ll be tracking a broken line of storms that will be developing just to our south later today before advancing northward across the area. This advancement will push temperatures in the upper 70s. These will likely be the storms that may become severe with the main threat being possible damaging wind and quarter-size hail. Also, heavy rainfall close to an inch is possible in some spots as well. Plan and prepare. Know where your safe place is where ever you may be.

Cold front associated with the active weather of late still needs to pass on through, which is expected near midnight. The question will be if there’s any decent amount of energy to keep the severe weather threat going during that time period. I’ll keep an eye on it for you.

By Friday morning, any linger raindrops will quickly end and allow skies to improve through the rest of the day. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s both Friday and Saturday before a stray shower on Sunday drops daytime highs around the 70 degree mark. Folks, that seasonal!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here