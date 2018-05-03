Police looking for man accused of attacking 5-year-old

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Tre Desean Henderson, who is accused of assaulting a 5-year-old causing life-threatening injuries.

According to a Davenport Police complaint, Henderson, 26, was taking care of the 5-year-old minor on Sunday, April 22 when he “knowingly acted in a manner which caused substantial risk to the child’s safety and failed to seek medical treatment” after the child suffered a head injury. The complaint stated that the child “vomited multiple times over a four-day period” after sustaining the head injury.

On Friday, April 27, the child was choking and unresonsive, prompting a 911 call. The child was first transported to Genesis Medical Center and then airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment.

Police say Henderson is “dangerous to children.”

The police complaint says Henderson’s last-known address is on Emerald Drive in Davenport.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or to submit a tip here.