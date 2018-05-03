One person in critical condition, suspect in custody after Nashville area mall shooting

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Nashville Police confirm one person was shot on May 3, after a dispute broke out at Opry Mills Mall in Nashville.
Police say the shooter is now in custody and that there are no additional imminent threats.
Police are sweeping the mall as a precaution, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Twitter page.
The fire department in Nashville said that one patient was transported to Skyline Hospital in critical condition after initially being reported as being transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
The fire department clarified that reports of a second victim were also false.
There is no information right now as to what caused the dispute.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.