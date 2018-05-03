One person in critical condition, suspect in custody after Nashville area mall shooting

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Nashville Police confirm one person was shot on May 3, after a dispute broke out at Opry Mills Mall in Nashville.

Police say the shooter is now in custody and that there are no additional imminent threats.

BREAKING: Dispute at Opry Mills Mall results in gunfire. One person shot. Suspected shooter in custody. No additional imminent threat known. Mall being swept by MNPD officers as a precaution. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2018

Police are sweeping the mall as a precaution, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Twitter page.

The fire department in Nashville said that one patient was transported to Skyline Hospital in critical condition after initially being reported as being transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Our personnel is on scene at Opry Mills Mall. One patient transported to Vanderbilt in Critical Condition. pic.twitter.com/kPHyK2sU11 — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) May 3, 2018

The fire department clarified that reports of a second victim were also false.

update: patient is en route to skyline hospital. No other patients right now. A reported second patient was false. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) May 3, 2018

There is no information right now as to what caused the dispute.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.