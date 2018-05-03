Officials report unconfirmed cases of Mumps at WIU-Macomb Campus
MACOMB, Illinois – The McDonough County Health Department and Beu Health Center at Western Illinois University have numerous reports of unconfirmed cases of mumps at WIU’s Macomb campus, according to the University Relations office.
If a diagnosis for mumps is made, the student will be encouraged to return home. If that is not an option, the University has quarantine facilities available, Smith added.Officials say even fully vaccinated students, faculty and staff should be aware of symptoms. Symptoms Include:
– Loss of appetite
– Generalized discomfort
– Headache
– Low-grade fever
– After a period of one to two days, symptoms may progress to:
– Swelling in one or both of the salivary glands in front of the ears
– Pain / tenderness along the jaw
– Swelling / pain in testicles in males (post-puberty); lower abdominal pain from swelling of ovaries in females who have reached puberty (< 20% of cases)