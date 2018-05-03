Officials report unconfirmed cases of Mumps at WIU-Macomb Campus

“Please do not come directly to the health center without calling. If you have mumps symptoms we need to take precautions during your visit so that we do not infect other patients using the health center,” Beu Health Center Director John Smith explained.

If a diagnosis for mumps is made, the student will be encouraged to return home. If that is not an option, the University has quarantine facilities available, Smith added.Officials say even fully vaccinated students, faculty and staff should be aware of symptoms. Symptoms Include: