Muscatine family unable to return home after fire leaves $35,000 worth of damage

MUSCATINE, Iowa - Two adults and a child are unable to return home after a fire broke out on the second story of their house.

Fire crews responded to a house fire on the 2100 block of Hershey Avenue in Muscatine on May 3, just before 4:00 P.M.

Upon arrival, police and fire crews found the home with heavy smoke coming from the second floor. A press release said the second floor was "fully involved."

Firefighters were able to knock down the main body of fire within a couple of minutes, according to the fire marshal.

The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the family displaced.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. The home suffered approximately $35,000 worth of damage according to a press release.

The Fire Marshall said approximately 25 firefighters responded to the fire, including some off duty personnel.