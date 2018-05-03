× How law enforcement is working to find solution to juvenile crime in the QC

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Law enforcement in the Quad Cities is working to offer more help to juveniles, in an attempt to keep them away from crime.

On Thursday, May 3 at 2 p.m. law enforcement in Davenport is expected to talk about their ideas to combat this issue.

Recently, local police made a visit to “The Juvenile Assessment Center” in Colorado. News outlets are expected to learn more about what was learned on this trip.

