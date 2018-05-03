Firefighters called to same Davenport house twice in 8 hours after lightning causes fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Twice within 8 hours, crews responded to a house fire that was caused by lightning Wednesday night in the 2100 block of W. Lombard St. in Davenport.

Around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, firefighters were on the scene putting out smoke coming from an upper window at the same home they were at just hours before, at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Firefighters had thought they had put out the fire completely when they left the scene, but hours later, they were called to respond again. They are still investigating what caused the fire to continue.

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Most of the structural damage was in the attic.

Traffic in the 2100 block of W. Lombard St. is temporarily blocked off Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information as it becomes available.