East Moline man set to go on trial in August for allegedly killing his grandfather

EAST MOLINE, Illinois – A 23-year-old man who plead not guilty to shooting and killing his grandfather back in November is expected to go on trial in August.

Roman Knox made his latest court appearance on May 3. He is charged with shooting and killing 69-year-old Robert Neal.

His trial was supposed to happen in February, but it was postponed.

East Moline Police were called to the 200 block of 19th Street, not far from Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, November 17th.

Officers found Neal who had been shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police searched the area and found Knox nearby in the 100 block of 21st Street.

Investigators said they believe the shooting stemmed from an earlier argument.