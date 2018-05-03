× Drop off donations for Movers for Moms collection drive

WQAD News 8 is proud to partner with Two Men and a Truck in their Movers for Mom campaign this Mother’s Day.

All items collected this year will be donated to Winnie’s Place. Winnie’s Place is a shelter program through Churches United helping women, with or without children, who are homeless or victims of violence, move away from their current situations and towards a world of new opportunities. If you need shelter, call 309-764-WINN or (309) 764-9466

On Wednesday, May 9th, Two Men and a Truck will have a vehicle at WQAD News 8 (3003 Park 16th Street, Moline, IL) collecting supplies from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Wish List for Winnie’s Place

Makeup

Black eye liner

Mascara

New Pajama Sets

Shower Totes/ Shower Caddies

Soft throw blankets

Hair Straighteners/ Curing Irons/ Blow Dryers

Adult Coloring Books and Colored pencils/ Markers/ Pens

Activity books

Devotionals/ Bibles

Slippers or fuzzy socks

Paper towels

Toilet paper

All Donations will be accepted!

Donations can also be dropped off from now until Mother’s Day at any of the following locations:

Lagomarcinos, 2132 East 11th Street, Davenport, IA

Perl Mortgage, 5405 Utica Ridge Road, Suite 110, Davenport, IA

K&K Hardware, 1818 Grant Street, Bettendorf, IA

Thiesen’s of Davenport, 3808 Brady Street, Davenport, IA 52806

Two Men and a Truck, 5000 Tremont Avenue #202, Davenport, IA 52807

WQAD News 8, 3003 Park 16th Street, Moline, IL

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® locations across the country collect donations for women every spring and deliver them to local women’s and family shelters on or before Mother’s Day. Franchises partner with local shelters, schools, and other community organizations to collect goods that will make Mother’s Day special for moms living in shelters. This annual campaign is called Movers for Moms®.

As part of its Movers for Moms® program, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK locations nationally partner with local businesses and organizations to collect essential care items for women staying in local domestic abuse or homeless shelters. Once donations are collected, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK will pick up and deliver the items to partnering shelters around Mother’s Day.

It was a record-breaking year in 2017 with more than 295,000 items collected and donated to shelters across the country! This truly helps moms in need get back on their feet and feel extra special on a day they may have otherwise been forgotten.

Movers for Moms® was a national program in 42 states; all franchise locations participated, supporting hundreds of shelters across the U.S.

Movers for Moms® had a total donation of more than 295,000 gifts in 2017! This generous donation brings us to a total of more than 1 million donated items throughout our 10 year program history!

Movers for Moms® partnered with more than 800 businesses, schools, and other community collection sites across the U.S.