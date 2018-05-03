CHEF SCOTT: Butternut squash with bacon carbonara

Posted 11:10 am, May 3, 2018

BETTENDORF, Iowa – You can often be pleasantly surprised when you mix two of your favorite ingredients.

"You know, I'm a real fan of butternut squash and I'm a real fan of bacon," said Chef Brad Scott, director of Scott Community College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management program.

"So I thought let's put them together in a carbonara with linguini."

1.  Half cook a butternut squash, cutting it in half length-wise
2.  Score the squash into cubes
3.  In a frying pan, render down 3/4 of a pound of cut up bacon (or prosciutto)
4.  Add squash to frying pan (1/2 squash for two people)
5.  Add 2 Tbsp of garlic
6.  Add 1 tsp salt
7.  Add 1 tsp sage
8.  Add 3 Tbsp flour
9.  Stir together into a paste
10.  Add squeeze of lemon juice
11.  Dice in 1/4 cup purple onion
12.  Stir before adding Parmesan cheese
13.  Add heavy cream
14.  Simmer for a lazy bubble

In a separate pan, fry an egg
Take off the heat

1.  Add 1/2 cup of pre-cooked linguini to a dish
2.  Add bacon carbonara
3.  Top with an egg
4.  Sprinkle with more Parmesan cheese

"Enjoy," said Chef Scott.