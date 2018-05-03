CHEF SCOTT: Butternut squash with bacon carbonara

BETTENDORF, Iowa – You can often be pleasantly surprised when you mix two of your favorite ingredients.
"You know, I'm a real fan of butternut squash and I'm a real fan of bacon," said Chef Brad Scott, director of Scott Community College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management program.
"So I thought let's put them together in a carbonara with linguini."
1. Half cook a butternut squash, cutting it in half length-wise
2. Score the squash into cubes
3. In a frying pan, render down 3/4 of a pound of cut up bacon (or prosciutto)
4. Add squash to frying pan (1/2 squash for two people)
5. Add 2 Tbsp of garlic
6. Add 1 tsp salt
7. Add 1 tsp sage
8. Add 3 Tbsp flour
9. Stir together into a paste
10. Add squeeze of lemon juice
11. Dice in 1/4 cup purple onion
12. Stir before adding Parmesan cheese
13. Add heavy cream
14. Simmer for a lazy bubble
In a separate pan, fry an egg
Take off the heat
1. Add 1/2 cup of pre-cooked linguini to a dish
2. Add bacon carbonara
3. Top with an egg
4. Sprinkle with more Parmesan cheese
"Enjoy," said Chef Scott.