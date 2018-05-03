CHEF SCOTT: Butternut squash with bacon carbonara

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa – You can often be pleasantly surprised when you mix two of your favorite ingredients.

"You know, I'm a real fan of butternut squash and I'm a real fan of bacon," said Chef Brad Scott, director of Scott Community College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management program.

"So I thought let's put them together in a carbonara with linguini."

1. Half cook a butternut squash, cutting it in half length-wise

2. Score the squash into cubes

3. In a frying pan, render down 3/4 of a pound of cut up bacon (or prosciutto)

4. Add squash to frying pan (1/2 squash for two people)

5. Add 2 Tbsp of garlic

6. Add 1 tsp salt

7. Add 1 tsp sage

8. Add 3 Tbsp flour

9. Stir together into a paste

10. Add squeeze of lemon juice

11. Dice in 1/4 cup purple onion

12. Stir before adding Parmesan cheese

13. Add heavy cream

14. Simmer for a lazy bubble

In a separate pan, fry an egg

Take off the heat

1. Add 1/2 cup of pre-cooked linguini to a dish

2. Add bacon carbonara

3. Top with an egg

4. Sprinkle with more Parmesan cheese

"Enjoy," said Chef Scott.