Another significant risk of severe storms today

Be weather-aware again today. While we escaped much of the worst weather on Wednesday, the same may not be true today.

A Level-3 threat exists from 4pm through midnight today. That's on our 1-5 scale. Damaging wind and hail are equal threats with tornadoes a secondary threat.

On the weather map, a warm front sits right over the Quad City region this morning. This will be the focus for isolated thunderstorms into the afternoon. A few of these storms could produce some dime to nickel-size hail. However, there is a much bigger chance for severe storms from dinnertime, onward.

A complex of strong and severe storms is expected to enter our region from the west this evening. Damaging hail and wind, as well as tornadoes, are possible before the storms pass after midnight.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen