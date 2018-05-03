Accident on I-74 bridge causes delays for drivers
BETTENDORF, Iowa – Iowa bound drivers using the I-74 bridge should be aware of an accident that is causing delays near the Grant Street exit.
Emergency crews were arriving to the scene of the crash just before 4:00 pm on May 3.
I-DOT cameras show multiple vehicles involved in the crash. There is no word on any injuries at this time.
