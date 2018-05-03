Accident on I-74 bridge causes delays for drivers

Posted 3:56 pm, May 3, 2018, by , Updated at 03:57PM, May 3, 2018

BETTENDORF, Iowa – Iowa bound drivers using the I-74 bridge should be aware of an accident that is causing delays near the Grant Street exit.

Emergency crews were arriving to the scene of the crash  just before 4:00 pm on May 3.

I-DOT cameras show multiple vehicles involved in the crash. There is no word on any injuries at this time.

You can load the video feed here.

This is a developing story. WQAD will update this story as details become available. 

 