Severe Thunderstorm Warning in parts of Scott County and Clinton County in Iowa until 9:30 p.m.

QUAD CITIES – A severe Thunderstorm warning is in effect until 9:30 PM for portions of northern Scott County and parts of southern Clinton County. The line of storms continues to produce heavy rain and lightning and is producing some hail in spots as well.

Areas south of New Liberty and some spots east of there have seen some of the heaviest of storms.

Areas along Highway 34, such as Mount Pleasant going into Burlington and Monmouth to Galesburg will remain pretty quiet tonight and do not see much of a threat.

Severe weather is moving through the Quad City area. Follow along with StormTrack Live here:

