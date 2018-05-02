Video shows teen surprise prom date after not being able to walk for 10 months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A Texas teen who says she hadn’t been able to walk for the past 10 months stunned her prom date when he opened the door to see her standing in front of him.

The inspiring moment was captured on video, which has since gone viral on Twitter.

The video starts with 18-year-old Morgan Coultress waiting for her date, Tarik Garcia, to arrive. Garcia opens the door to see Coultress taking a few steps in his direction.

“At first he didn’t respond right away, so I was like ‘OK, when is he going to realize I’m walking?’” Coultress told WXIN. “And then he backed up and made the ‘Oh!’ and then I was like ‘There it is!’ I felt so accomplished and joyful.”

Both seniors were brought to tears as they embraced.

Coultress says she hasn’t been able to walk for the past few months because of a conversion disorder that has affected her leg function. The teen told KSAT that she was diagnosed after a surgery last summer.

If that heartwarming moment wasn’t enough, Coultress also says she ended up being named prom queen at Health Careers High School that night.

Coultress told KSAT that her next goal in her recovery is walking on her own for her graduation in June.