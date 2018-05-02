× Tracking the potential for strong storms heading into the evening

We’ll be tracking more scattered showers and thunderstorms toward evening, overnight and tomorrow when a potential for severe weather exists.

The area of storm development that will have a good chance of tracking across our neck of the woods will take place along the western half of the Iowa/Missouri border. These storms could produce damaging wind and large hail as they race their way eastward. Coverage will become spotty heading toward the evening before becoming a bit more widespread later tonight. Rainfall amounts will range between a quarter to close to an inch in some spots.

Skies will calm down well before sunrise Thursday before we track another round of strong to severe thunderstorms by Thursday evening. The main threat will once again produce damaging wind and large hail and heavy rain in spots. However, we can’t rule out isolated tornadoes.

The upcoming weekend still looks quite peaceful with Friday and Saturday reaching the mid to upper 70s before a light shower chance makes its presence later Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

