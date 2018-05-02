Significant risk of thunderstorms tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today: A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible as we heat up the atmosphere today. There is a marginal risk of severe weather with some dime-sized hail and wind gusts to 50mph. Temperatures will rise into the 81-86 degree range with a steady wind out of the south.

Tonight: We will track a complex of strong thunderstorms from Northern Missouri into Southeastern Iowa by 10pm. These storms could produce damaging wind and severe hail. I wouldn't be surprised if a severe weather watch is issued for the area in advance of these storms. They will move into the Quad City region between 11pm and 2am with the main threat being damaging wind and some hail.

Thursday will probably be the highest risk of severe thunderstorms for our area. Early-day storms will exit before noon with more intense storms coming for the evening hours again. It's possible that both rounds of potential severe weather occur in the late-evening hours of both days. Thursday night's severe modes will be damaging wind, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen