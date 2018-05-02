Ruslan Gipson, Signings at Davenport West and North, Cubs fall to Rockies, Cardinals beat White Sox

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sportscast from May 2nd, 2018.

Rusland Gipson is getting a chance to go to his first Major League Baseball Game. Gipson, a 5th Grader at United Elementary, will get a chance to watch batting practice and throw out the first pitch at a St. Louis Cardinals game.

Davenport West had 24 Student-Athletes sign to take their skill to the next level. Two will be going to the Division-1 level at Iowa and Northern Iowa.

Davenport North holding a signing for 15 of their Student-Athletes. they will be going to the next level in 8 different sports.

Cardinals gets the sweep over the Chicago White Sox 3-2.

Cubs fall to the Rockies 11-2.