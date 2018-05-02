Ruslan Gipson, a 5th Grader at United Elementary, is a getting a chance of a lifetime. Ruslan will be attending the Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals game on May 4th. Before the game Ruslan will get to watch batting practice on the field, then throw out the first pitch. This will be the first time Ruslan has watched a Major League Baseball game in person. This was all sarted with a phone call by one of his former teacher Jeanne Moran, she called John Hoscheidt from WRMJ who got the ball rolling for Rusl
Ruslan Gipson gets a chance of a lifetime
