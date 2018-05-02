NWS: Severe Weather Watches and Warnings

Severe Thunderstorm Warning:

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN CEDAR…SOUTHEASTERN JOHNSON AND NORTHWESTERN MUSCATINE COUNTIES.

At 8:35 PM, A severe thunderstorm was located near Wilton, or 9 miles west of Durant, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include… Iowa City, West Branch, Durant, West Liberty, Wilton, Hills, Bennett, Atalissa, Rochester, Springdale, Cedar Valley, Muscatine County Fairgrounds, Bennett Park, Hills Access, Moscow, Sunbury, Cedar Valley Park and Herbert Hoover National Historic Site. This includes Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 250 and 278.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Tornado Warning:

Tornado Warning including Iowa City IA, West Liberty IA, West Branch IA until 8:45 PM.

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a Tornado Warning for Southeastern Johnson County and Northwestern Muscatine County in Iowa until 845 PM.

Tornado Warning including Iowa City IA, West Liberty IA, West Branch IA until 8:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/bfegQVd48U — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) May 3, 2018

At 750 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Hills, or 8 miles southwest of Iowa City, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD… Tornado and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE…. Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT… Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

This dangerous storm will be near West Branch around 830 PM and West Liberty around 840 PM. Other locations impacted by this tornado/thunderstorm include the Muscatine County Fairgrounds, Johnson County Fairgrounds. This includes Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 248 and 260.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning:

A severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 9PM.

The National Weather Service of the Quad Cities has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Eldridge, Park View and Walcott in Iowa.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Eldridge IA, Park View IA, Walcott IA until 8:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/pGe6habb9Z — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) May 3, 2018

The area impacted is in Scott County in east central Iowa and the warning will last until 8:30 PM CDT

At 7:50 PM, a severe thunderstorm was located near Donahue, or near Davenport, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Some locations impacted include… Davenport, Bettendorf, Eldridge, Le Claire, Walcott, Princeton, Long Grove, Donahue, McCausland, Maysville, Park View, Princeton Wildlife Area, Davenport Municipal Airport, Scott County Park and Plainview.

This includes the following highways… Interstate 74 in Iowa near mile marker 1. Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 284 and 305. Interstate 280 between mile markers 1 and 3.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.