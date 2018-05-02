× Man charged after allegedly selling more than $91,000 worth of mortgaged livestock

DES MOINES, Iowa – A 33-year-old Mediapolis man is being charged with conversion of mortgaged property and theft of government property after selling more than $91,000 with of mortgaged livestock.

On May 2, 2018, Michael Buck Jr was charged after an investigation by the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office and the US Department of Agriculture.

Police say he reportedly sold mortgaged livestock valued at $91,825.67 last year, then converted the proceeds of the livestock to his own use.