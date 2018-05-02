× Local union workers on strike for better wages and pension benefits

MOLINE, Illinois– Dozens of union workers held signs with the words “On Strike on John Deere Road and near the exit of I-74 bridge.

Teamsters local 371 say some of its members won’t work until they get their contract renewed with MCcarthy Improvement.

They’re working on projects like the John Deere Road expansion and I-74 bridge.

Union workers say they’ve been working under an expired contract for a year. President of the Local 371, Chuck Frenell says workers are asking for an increase in wages and pension.

“It’s about us laborers sticking together, so we’re here to make sure they get their benefits paid,” said Frenell

Frenell says they hope to reach an agreement with McCarthy Improvement, and he said workers will continue to strike until a deal is made.