Hammer attack lands Davenport Civil Rights Commission director in jail

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Latrice Lacey, who has served as the director of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission for four years, attacked a man with a two-pound sledge hammer and was arrested on domestic violence charges, according to police.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting a fight in the 400 block of Pershing Avenue in Davenport around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, May 30. Upon arrival, according to the arrest affidavit, the alleged victim said Lacey attacked him with a sledge hammer, struck him several times in the head and body, causing injuries to his back and arm and breaking his glasses.

The affidavit said Lacey was confronting the victim because she suspected he had damaged property belonging to her and a guest.

The affidavit states that witnesses and video from a surveillance camera support the victim’s testimony that Lacey was the aggressor.

The victim and Lacey had recently ended a 12-year relationship, according court documents.

Lacey was arrested the afternoon of Wednesday, May 2 and later released on her own recognizance.