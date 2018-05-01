× Tracking thunderstorm development for later tonight

Another windy and warm one out there as we’ve seen a couple of non-severe thunderstorms . That will change as we’ll be tracking more showers and thunderstorms developing as we head into the overnight hours. Right now, any severe weather looks to be isolated with the main threats being heavy downpours and a strong rush of wind coming down from one or two thunderstorms.

The severe weather risk will continue Wednesday night into Thursday morning followed by one more round later Thursday. The main threats will be the potential for damaging wind and quarter sized hail.

Skies will quiet down starting Thursday night with the dry, mild spring air prevailing this upcoming weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here