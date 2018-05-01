× Three teens detained for questioning regarding stolen Hummer from Davenport

MOLINE, Illinois — Three teenage boys are being questioned by Moline police about a stolen Hummer after an officer saw them standing near it in the 300 block of 11th St. around 10:35 Tuesday morning.

While checking the area, the officer observed a white Hummer that had been reported stolen out of Davenport.

One of the teens fled from near the Hummer and into a nearby home.

Police surrounded the building along with assistance from East Moline K9.

Three boys — ages 13, 14, and 14 — are now being interviewed by detectives at the Moline Police Department.