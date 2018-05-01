TaxSlayer Center requests bigger cut in ticket prices

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- Ticket prices could go up at the TaxSlayer Center this summer.

Operators of the Moline Arena say they want a bigger cut from big event to help pay for security and to help home teams offset cost.

Right now, the TaxSlayer Center gets a three percent cut from ticket sales, but Executive Direct Scott Mullen says he needs five percent from ticket sales events that draw at least eight thousand people.

The plan was presented to the Moline City Council for the first time Tuesday, May 1, board members agreed to discuss the idea during next week’s council meeting.

Mullen says the extra money could bring in $160,000 a year, which would be shared with a new hockey operation as well as the Steamwheelers arena football team.

“In trying to save hockey here and keep football here we need to do something to make sure these people can operate,” says Mullen.

Mullen says the extra money could also go towards paramedic and police services at the TaxSlayer Center.

Mullen says the TaxSlayer Center has been in contact with about six hockey teams ever since the Mallards were discontinued earlier in the year.

He has not released any other information about negotiations.